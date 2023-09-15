Trap and Bass Essentials Vol. 16 featuring Dirtyphonics, DROELOE & more

Presenting our sixteenth edition of Trap and Bass Essentials, We Rave You is highlighting a few artists bringing the heat as we recently concluded the summer. Featuring Dirtyphonics, DROELOE, and Egzod.

Dirtyphonics – ‘Burbank Nights’

Dirtyphonics, the French electronic duo made up of Charly Barranger and Julien ‘Pitchin’ Corrales, has ascended the throne of bass music over the last two decades. Now, these legends have returned to the renowned label Monstercat with their electrifying ‘Rocktronic’ single, “Burbank Nights.” This tune is synced with the popular online game Rocket League as the anthem of its new season, which comes out on the same day.

In addition to blending old-school rock and metal guitar riffs with new-age electronic production, “Burbank Nights” also incorporates Dirtyphonics’ passion for skateboarding. The song kicks off with skateboard samples followed by high-pitched guitar feedback, immediately captivating listeners. It then erupts into a sequence of heavy metal that encompasses powerful drums, electric guitar, and aggressive vocal screams. Just when you start to think that “Burbank Nights” is out of surprises, the rock buildup is flipped into a riveting drum and bass banger, layered with all the guitars and raw energy that Dirtphonics is renowned for.

DROELOE – ‘The Art of Change’ album

Today, Netherlands-based producer, composer & instrumentalist Vincent Rooijers aka DROELOE has released his avant garde indie/electronic album The Art of Change, his first full album as a solo artist since parting ways with former artistic partner Hein Hamers. ‘The Art of Change’ takes listeners on a journey through time and place, using recorded voice memos as a ‘feedback loop’ where DROELOE’s present self engages in conversations with his past and future selves. Snippets are taken from audio cassettes and journal entries to help him grow each day, fostering feelings of resolution (‘Downside Up ft. Transviolet’), motivation (‘Decision’), gratitude (‘Landscape’) and fearlessness (‘Feeble Games’) throughout his life. Each of these moments is represented in visual form by acclaimed artist Funi who has created fifteen unique 360-degree animated ‘worlds’ to accompany each track on the album (see here) – turning each moment into a place that can be revisited by Rooijers and by his fans.

“This album is a collection of ideas that I find important within my own personal development. It is a journey to turn these ideas into songs and symbolic places, one that helps me to visit those ideas more often. I want to become a more active participant in my own growth, this album is a step in that direction” – DROELOE

The Art of Change bears all the hallmarks of DROELOE projects fans know and love: creatively exploring a myriad of subgenres within the indie and electronic realms, while constantly searching for new vantage points, seeking out the boundaries on the peripheries of the worlds around us, and pushing our experience as far as we can beyond. Be sure to checkout tour dates here.

Layto – ‘Five4three2one’ (Egzod Remix)

Egzod, a Portugal-born, France-raised, US-based artist with over 600 million streams since 2017, crafts music that melds sounds from diverse cultures, inviting listeners on a transformative journey toward a higher consciousness by merging technology, nature, and spirituality. His work embodies a vision of humanity’s collective exodus to a harmonious world, pushing boundaries beyond mere entertainment. His latest electrifying remix of Layto’s ‘Five4three2one’ brings out the utmost energy while staying true to his ever-evolving sound. Listen to the stunning remix below.

