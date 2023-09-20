Unveiling the spirit of Tomorrowland: ‘We Are Tomorrow’ documentary set to drop

By Lewis Mulligan 153

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary cinematic journey into the heart and soul of Tomorrowland as an emotional and authentic documentary makes its way.

A Tomorrowland exclusive documentary is set to take fans on an emotional and authentic journey through the magic of the world-renowned music festival. In partnership with Amazon, the documentary titled “We Are Tomorrow” is all set to premiere on September 21st, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The trailer for “We Are Tomorrow” has already generated immense excitement among fans, offering a glimpse into the vibrant energy that defines Tomorrowland. The documentary follows the journey of not just one, but four extraordinary People of Tomorrow, including the Brazilian DJ sensation, Alok. Through their eyes, viewers will gain insight into the profound impact this festival has on their lives.

While the spotlight shines on international superstar Alok, “We Are Tomorrow” also introduces three dedicated attendees of Tomorrowland. They candidly share their experiences and emphasise the festival’s unique ability to grant a sense of freedom unlike any other. For those fortunate enough to have stepped onto the holy grounds in Boom, Belgium, it’s an enchanting transformation into an alternate reality.

Tomorrowland presents: We Are Tomorrow. An emotional and authentic documentary about four People of Tomorrow, including the Brazilian DJ @alokoficial. The full docu will be revealed on September, 21. Together with @amazonmusic. https://t.co/KrCO8I9dlN — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) September 16, 2023

Tomorrowland’s enduring appeal was recently reaffirmed as it reclaimed its title as the world’s best festival. This distinction reflects its role as a symbol of unity, transcending language and cultural boundaries. Tomorrowland fosters connections and forges friendships that endure far beyond the festival’s duration. It’s a testament to the power of music in bringing people together.

In addition to the exciting news surrounding the upcoming documentary, Tomorrowland’s Winter edition has revealed its new theme: “Amicorum Spectaculum.” Which we witnessed in Belgium back in the year of 2017.

As the world eagerly awaits the full release of “We Are Tomorrow” on September 21st, it’s a reminder of the festival’s enduring magic. Tomorrowland is not just an event; it’s a transformative experience that leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of all who enter.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland