ADE 2023: Cost of attending Amsterdam Dance Event

Every October, Amsterdam becomes the mecca of the global electronic music scene as over 400,000 fans and industry professionals undertake a pilgrimage to the annual Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). The five-day conference and festival is an unparalleled hub for new music, industry knowledge, and late-night revelry. But partaking in the full ADE experience comes at a hefty price. Here is a breakdown of how much it costs to attend the Amsterdam Dance Event.

ADE Pro Pass

The brains of ADE reside in its packed conference program featuring over 600 speakers across 15 venues. For the chance to rub elbows with the biggest labels, brands, and artists in electronic music, the entry fee is steep:

– Pro Pass: €649

– ADE Lab Tickets: From €35

These badges grant access to dance music events, masterclasses, panels, keynotes, and networking events where countless connections are forged and deals are struck. Though most of the venues have a limited capacity and once the capacity reaches, entry is restricted.

When the sun goes down, ADE explodes into a vibrant multi-venue festival spotlighting every corner of electronic music. Over 1,000 events give you the chance to club hop from techno to trance to house and beyond. In case you buy individual passes for particular events, you can take an estimate of at least €100-200 per night on tickets to experience the energy and curated lineups that make ADE club nights legendary. At this stage, most of the big events are sold out including Awakenings, DGTL, Audio Obscura or have their final sales in process.

Free Events

There are quite some events that you can attend at the Amsterdam Dance Event. For example, the demo drop + masterclass with Eelke Kleijn, KC Lights, Icarus, Perfect Havoc & SKIO Music is a great free event for aspiring music producers.

Hotel Prices

With Amsterdam hotels booked up a year in advance, sorting accommodations for ADE usually requires planning ahead or shelling out premium rates. Budget €500-1200 for your crash pad, whether that’s:

– Plush Hotel: €200-300 per night

– Hostel Bed: €60-120 per night

– Couchsurfing: Free, if you have a generous friend

Please note that hotel prices fluctuate a lot as we approach the event.

Factor in getting to Amsterdam too depending on your origin city. Flights cost around €200-600.

Total ADE cost summarized

When you add up the conference pass, nightly parties, lodging, and flights, making the annual ADE pilgrimage costs a congregation member at least €1500-2500. Think of it as an electronic music experience that no app can replicate. Costly yes, but a trip to ADE is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to directly connect with the global creators and fans who live this music every day.

