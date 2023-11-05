Alpha Being unveils scintillating four-track ‘Reboot’ EP: Listen

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, Alpha Being has just unveiled a four-track EP for the ages, Cyberpunk/ Dystopian-themed EP ‘Reboot.’ “This EP marks a significant moment in my musical journey, representing a thorough rebrand of my alias, Alpha Being, after years of searching for a cohesive sonic and visual aesthetic,” Alpha Being says

Taking listeners on the most diverse of musical journeys, Alpha Being (real name Shishir Balijepalli) has just unveiled a body of work for the ages, in the form of his ‘Reboot‘ EP. Hailing from Hyderabad, India, this ever-so unique and innovative DJ/Producer leaves no doubt to the imagination, whilst each of his productions have been causing quite the frenzy amongst his fans and not only. Captivating audiences through his love for bass music, Alpha Being allows listeners to immerse directly into the universe that his music creates, and once the experience has occurred, it is quite impossible to not be hooked and eventually become addicted to this whole new dimension of electronic music.

Pushing boundaries with each of his endeavours, Alpha Being caters for all types of music enthusiasts, with his electrifying drum and bass rhythm, followed by the ever-so emotive melodies of color bass, midtempo and dubstep. As versatile as anyone can be, it was only a matter of time until his futuristic approach towards music production was elevated to further heights, and by identifying his own style of play in the most immersive of fashions, Alpha Being is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Continuing his rise, the ‘Reboot’ EP arrives at a time where this artist to watch explores a whole new dimension to his already undeniable musical capabilities, with each of the featured tracks more than set on impacting audiences in a manner that alike it has yet to be seen, or in this case even, felt through its raw and emotive nature.

“This EP marks a significant moment in my musical journey, representing a thorough rebrand of my alias, Alpha Being, after years of searching for a cohesive sonic and visual aesthetic. ‘Reboot’ EP is more than just music; it’s a reflection of my artistic evolution. In this collection, I’ve meticulously crafted a sound that not only resonates with my personal journey but also forms a coherent narrative that I’m eager to share with the world. Each track tells a story, taking the listener on a journey through a dystopian universe filled with raw emotions.” – Alpha Being

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, the ‘Reboot’ EP will have anyone feeling some type of way, with each of the four featured tracks capturing and portraying a story of their own, that in turn, will resonate will anyone lucky enough to get their hands on this scintillating body of work. Having said this, we will be keeping a close eye on Alpha Being and all his future endeavours within the dance scene, but in the meantime, be sure to check out the ‘Reboot’ EP in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

