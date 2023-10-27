Amsterdam Dance Event outdoes itself with biggest edition yet: Review

By Ellie Mullins

Over five days and nights, Amsterdam Dance Event 2023 saw a record number of attendees in over 200 locations around the city.

As one of the world’s largest conferences and events for the electronic music scene, Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has built itself a stellar reputation, and this is more evident than ever as it went into its 28th year. With the all-important 30th edition looming over the organisation, ADE continues to create special memories for fans and industry pros alike. Although the dates are set for next year (read more here), we’re still winding down from what has been a truly incredible week.

The events

As always, nearly every artist you could imagine were out in full force for incredible events around the city. In total, there we well over 1,000 events across just five days, meaning that no matter your taste in genres, there was something for everyone to do at any point in the day or night. From secret invite-only events to pop up stores, giant arena raves and intimate gigs, it would be impossible to count every single thing that went on during the week. Most notably, Martin Garrix brought back his infamous events at the RAI Amsterdam, with a special 18+ show performing for 3 hours, and an all-ages event. Other huge events included James Hype and MEDUZA‘s Our House No Phones event, AMF, Charlotte de Witte‘s multi-night KNTXT Turbo Club where she also performed all night, STMPD RCRDS and Revealed‘s label nights, the HEXAGON boat cruise and many many others.

The conferences

For those wanting to learn more from industry professionals and get a unique insight into the part of the industry they want to dive into, ADE Pro was certainly the place to be this year. For Amsterdam Dance Event 2023, their conference schedule was packed to the brim. This year saw fan favourite artists such as Don Diablo, The Blessed Madonna, Afrojack and Armin van Buuren give talks to their audiences, whilst Claptone did his first ever in-person interview. On the other hand, we also saw topics such as AI, the future of festivals, TikTok’s impact on the music industry and more being discussed, with experts from Spotify, SoundCloud, Google and many more high-profile companies present. Another true standout was the presence of Grammy Award winning composer of The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia de Veer. All in all, this was perhaps one of the biggest years for the ADE Pro panel yet.

On hand experiences for producers

Another unique part of Amsterdam Dance Event’s programming is not only does it show budding producers what to do, it also allows them to do it for themselves. Nurturing the new generation of DJ and producer talents, there were plenty of workshops, demo drops, panels and more for people to get their hands on, giving priceless knowledge and allowing connections to be formed.

We Rave You at ADE

This year was also hugely important for us. Going into our second year of our invite-only, private mixer with Bootshaus and Meet Me At The Hotel hosted at the Room Mate Aitana, together we brought well over 1,000 people with a world class lineup consisting of the likes of Dillon Francis, Joel Corry, Shouse, Topic, Sander van Doorn and many, many others, also launching a physical edition of our magazine with cover star David Guetta. Aside from this, we also hosted a mix/interview series with Pioneer DJ, interviewing and curating exclusive mixes with MEDUZA, James Hype, Nicky Romero, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Creeds, Joel Corry and many others, coming soon to our YouTube channel. We Rave You Tech also had a huge moment, with our debut tech event selling out in the Room Mate Aitana, hosting masterclasses and demo drops with huge cash prizes.

Amsterdam Dance Event 2023 was a true highlight of this year’s event circuit, and we can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store. See you next year!

Image Credit: Rudgr.com / Provided by Cejlon Studio