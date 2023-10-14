Ben Böhmer returns on Ninja Tune with ‘One Last Call’: Listen

The start of a new chapter? Ben Böhmer returns on Ninja Tune with “One Last Call” featuring German DJ/producer Felix Raphael.

It’s been a week of surprises and questions for Anjunadeep fans as Ben Böhmer returns on Ninja Tune with “One Last Call” ft. Felix Raphael. There is no question that the community is shocked by this, as Ben’s social media post created a very divisive effect. And the fact, that no confirmation was announced from either side that this is now a temporary or permanent situation with Anjuna.



The young German talent Ben Böhmer made his Anjunadeep debut with the album “Breathing” at the end of 2019. The album has since racked up over a million listens, and the face of WeRaveYou magazine’s September issue, Boris Brejcha remixed the track “Breathing” from the album. In addition to these, he has released many other albums and releases on Anjunadeep, but now he may be starting a new chapter in his career. It so happened that his latest release, “One Last Call”, written in his style, was released on a different label than usual, in a feature by German DJ/producer Felix Raphael, coupled with a very interesting message in Ben’s social media post.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank every member of the Anjunafamily who has supported and danced to any of my music over the last 5 years, your support has been life changing and I’m excited to share this next step of my musical journey with you”, commented Ben Böhmer.

Of course, this message shouldn’t scare anybody, because in the life of musicians, and of course in the creative world, changing labels is a very common thing. For example, there’s the smash hit Lane 8, who was also an Anjuna artist, who was not on the label in a long time, but his label “This Never Happened (TNH)” is a derivative of Anjunadeep and the Anjuna Label Family. However, Ben Böhmer and Felix Raphael’s latest joint track offers a very new opportunity for both of them. Ninja Tune could be a new boost to their careers, channeling new fans into their own. Their track follows the melodic house & techno style, bringing to the world a very uplifting track thanks to the atmospheric vocals.

In conclusion, Ben Böhmer and Felix Raphael have delivered a very energetic track via Ninja Tune. It can definitely be said that Ben and Anjunadeep’s relationship is far from being confirmed as a final “divorce”, nor does it seem to be the start of a new chapter in Ben’s career.

Image Credit: Ben Böhmer Press / Provided by Measure PR UK