Beonix Music Festival delivers incredible 2023 edition in Cyprus

By Ryan Ford 117

Beonix Music Festival, brought together thousands of electronic music enthusiasts for a memorable three-day celebration in Cyprus.

Beonix Music Festival has firmly established itself as a premier destination for electronic music enthusiasts in recent years, and the 2023 edition proved why it is just that! Its continued growth and innovation continues to promise an exciting future for both local and international visitors having delivered another top-notch three-day music experience at ETKO in Limassol, Cyprus.

This year’s festival saw another impressive turnout, with over 5,000 attendees walking through the festival gates each day, including guests from countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, Greece, Hungary, the USA and further beyond. The main reason, that Beonix Music Festival showcased another stellar lineup of over 50 DJs, across 3 cutting-edge stages. The roster included memorable performances from the likes of renowned artists such as Black Coffee, Maceo Plex, Paul Kalkbrenner, Jan Blomqvist and Stephan Bodzin. Additionally, the festival also exposed festival-goers to a plethora of remarkable local DJs, who represented the vibrant Cypriot music scene in sparkling fashion.

Following a successful 2023 edition, the organisers reflected upon their feedback;

“We’ve received an overwhelmingly positive response regarding the festival’s production quality, sound, and overall atmosphere. The Hangar Stage, in particular, has garnered significant praise and will continue to host events beyond the festival dates. We plan to regularly organize parties there and introduce the local community to various DJs from around the world. To the best of our knowledge, this marks the first of its kind club on Cyprus,“

Following this years festivities, it has been subsequently announced that Beonix will take place on 20-22 September 2024 at the familiar ETKO venue. Early bird tickets are available here. You can also check out this year’s aftermovie below!



Image Credit: Beonix Music Festival