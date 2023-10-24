Berghain Nights: an upcoming exploration of Berlin’s techno scene coming in 2025

By Lewis Mulligan 164

Scheduled for release in 2025, Berghain Nights, a forthcoming book promises a captivating exploration of Berlin’s techno and club culture.

In 2025, a new book is on the horizon, offering a unique dive into Berlin’s techno and club culture. Authored by Liam Cagney, this forthcoming release, titled “Berghain Nights: A Journey Through Techno and Berlin Club Culture,” is set to be published by Reaktion, an independent publisher.

Although details are minimal at this stage, Cagney characterises it as a personal account of Berlin’s techno scene, framing it as “the art of nowhere.” The book’s synopsis hints at a narrative journey through various club experiences, from KitKat Club‘s intriguing soirées to Tresor’s enigmatic basement, and from the serene gardens of Buttons to Cocktail d’Amore‘s captivating and psychedelic realm.

Hey now! Happy to share that @reaktionbooks will be publishing my literary nonfiction debut Berghain Nights in 2025. It's about techno in Berlin as the art of nowhere 🌀 Vielen dank to @Pascal_Pub and to my agent @KateWalsh29.https://t.co/Dq4JYmBNCo pic.twitter.com/g2hPysI7jz — Liam Cagney (@LiamCagney) October 19, 2023

Beyond merely capturing the essence of Berlin’s club culture, “Berghain Nights” delves into the transformative power of techno within the club setting. It explores how this music genre serves as a conduit for individuals to liberate themselves from societal constraints and access their most authentic selves. Furthermore, the narrative will feature enlightening interviews with some of Berlin’s most prominent DJs and producers, providing a unique perspective on the creative forces shaping the city’s dynamic music scene. Additionally, the book is set to serve as a valuable repository of information about the iconic clubs that define Berlin’s nightlife.

Liam Cagney, an accomplished author and recipient of the Arts Council of Ireland Emerging Writer award, has expressed his motivation behind writing “Berghain Nights.” He aims to make sense of his own club experiences and underscore the cultural significance of techno clubs, with Berghain at the forefront. Cagney’s pride in joining forces with Reaktion, a publishing house celebrated for its music-related literature, ensures that “Berghain Nights” will offer readers a captivating and illuminating journey through the captivating world of Berlin’s nocturnal escapades.

Photo by Simon Tartarotti via Unsplash