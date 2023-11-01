Black Tiger Sex Machine unleashes ‘Portals’ album after epic 2023 tour

In a much-anticipated move, Black Tiger Sex Machine has dropped their ‘Portals’ album, following an eventful 2023 tour.

Black Tiger Sex Machine has just released their highly-anticipated ‘Portals’ album, following an extraordinary tour in 2023. The name alone ignites curiosity in the world of electronic dance music. With a decade of creating genre-blurring music and unwavering dedication to their fans, this Canadian trio has solidified their place in the bass music scene.

Their ‘Portals’ journey, born from years of hard work and creativity, has left music fans worldwide captivated. This audiovisual spectacle toured extensively this year, with every show selling out. Today, the ‘Portals’ album is finally available to the public.

‘Portals’ offers a unique live experience that weaves Black Tiger Sex Machine’s post-apocalyptic universe with compelling stories and characters. A key feature of this experience is the innovative use of motion capture visuals. These state-of-the-art graphics and animations are not just an accompaniment to the music; they are an integral part of the narrative.

PORTALS ALBUM IS OUT NOW 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/iaXnBjlpPG — Black Tiger Sex Machine (@OfficialBTSM) October 27, 2023

At the heart of ‘Portals’ is the enigmatic star character, Naomi, who guides the audience through a thrilling multi-versal journey. Drawing inspiration from classic animated series and video games, this adventure is elevated by extraordinary stage production, setting new standards in the dance music world.

Every show on the tour, including stops at renowned venues like The Armory, San Jose’s Civic Center, and the iconic Brooklyn Mirage, experienced sold-out crowds. The tour collectively drew over 50,000 enthusiastic fans who embraced Black Tiger Sex Machine’s audacious vision.

The tour’s crowning achievement was a sold-out performance at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This event saw the trio – Marc, Julien, and Patrick – reunited on stage, creating an electric atmosphere and cementing the audience as an essential part of the ‘Portals’ story.

Accompanying the captivating visuals and production is BTSM’s mind-bending, genre-blurring music. The ‘Portals’ album consists of 10 tracks that are filled with eclectic basslines, soulful vocals, and intricate sound design.

Image Credit: Karel Chladek