The rollout of remixes for Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s euro-dance hit Desire continues, and the Italian trio MEDUZA are next in line to show what they’re made of.

Desire, being the 2nd venture into euro-dance space for Calvin Harris shows that the Scottish mastermind plans to line up another stellar remix pack, just like he did for Miracle with Ellie Goulding. What better way to continue adding more exquisite talent than to enlist the delicate trio MEDUZA? Joining an already star-studded composition comprising Hannah Laing, Alok, and Cedric Gervais, MEDUZA has put their own Midas touch onto the track.

Without taking any risks and deviating from the signature sound they’ve used over the past year, MEDUZA still managed to conjure a delightful remix for Desire. It’s not hard to conclude that the sounds the trio’s been using are ever-present in some of their previous productions, such as their Tell Me Why remix or Friends. While some other producers may sound dull or uninspired after using their signature style over and over again consecutively, MEDUZA managed to keep things groovy and fresh which isn’t anything surprising for them. It’s the first remix they released since the show-stopping Tell Me Why rendition which is, at the time of writing, breaking into 80 million streams realm on Spotify.

MEDUZA have officially ended their Ibiza residency which lasted precisely 18 weeks. Joining them on the road was their compatriot and a virtuoso behind the decks, James Hype. Together they have created a project called Our House which didn’t have any strict rules, just house music, party people, and good vibes. Since David Guetta, unfortunately, fell ill, they took over his F*** Me I’m Famous residency at Ushuaia in thundering style, and they’re doing it again today for the closing party. Expect the Desire remix to do some serious damage over there.

If you won’t be able to attend Ibiza yourself to hear it live, streaming platforms are always your friend. Check the remix down below.

