Carl Cox announces metaverse debut show in October

By Alshaan Kassam 185

Fans around the globe will have the opportunity to experience an exclusive virtual debut set of Carl Cox in the metaverse on Friday, October 27 at 7 pm GMT. The thirty-minute virtual show called Intermundium will include original tracks produced by the legend.

The legend Carl Cox needs no formal introduction. Never lossing sight of his passion, Carl Cox has announced an exclusive virtual debut set of Carl Cox in the metaverse on Friday, October 27 at 7 pm GMT. Carl continues to be one of most in demand DJs in the world, with countless club dates and festival appearances every year. This time, the thirty-minute virtual show called Intermundium will include original tracks produced by the legend.

The futuristic performance which has been named after the space between worlds will include a digital replica of Carl Cox. Using XR, AI, Motion Capture and more, Carl Cox shares:

“I’ve always been about pushing boundaries, sharing the love of music, and enhancing electronic music culture. I truly understood what was possible when I first saw my avatar and literally did a double-take! I thought, ‘This is now a reality – or should I say virtual reality?’ It has been really interesting to see things develop to the point where I can share my experiences with like-minded individuals anywhere on Earth – or beyond!”

Fans around the world will be able to catch the virtual debut show of Carl Cox in the metaverse on platfroms such as Sensorium Galaxy, YouTube, App Store and Google Play apps, and Steam.

Be sure to check out the official announcement below and let us know if you will be attending in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Cox (@carlcoxofficial)

Image Credit: Dan Reid / Provided by Eureka Artists