David Guetta & Hypaton unleash a remix for cassö, RAYE & D-Block Europe’s mega hit ‘Prada’: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan 316

No dance music hit nowadays goes unnoticed for David Guetta who called upon Hypaton for help and set his sights on Prada, a mega-hit conjured by newcomer cassö, RAYE, and D-Block Europe.

cassö has enjoyed an incredible start to his artistic career so far, as his mega-hit Prada alongside the stunning RAYE and legendary duo D-Block Europe is currently sitting on 130 million streams on Spotify. Bear in mind that the track has been out only for 2 months. This sudden surge in popularity has caught the eye of David Guetta, who lately has a knack for remixing hits. Just look at some of his previous remixes and you’ll know what I’m talking about. His 2023 “victims” include Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle, Peso Pluma’s massive Latino hit La Bebe, Mind Your Business by Will.I.am and Britney Spears, and a couple more. For Prada, David enlisted his good friend Hypaton, who already worked with him on Be My Lover back in April.

Transforming the upbeat original into a festival-ready remix, one could say David Guetta and Hypaton did a solid job remixing Prada. Using their signature future rave sounds, the duo haven’t taken any noteworthy risks. Instead, they played it safe and the result was effective, further showing their production class. A rolling bassline complements the simple melody in a satisfying way and the vocals sound cleaner which is logical to notice since the remix is much slower than the original production. For those who do not know, Prada is sampled from Ferrari Horses, a collaboration between D-Block Europe and Raye which came out on the former album The Blue Print – Us Vs. Them released in 2020.

The Ibiza summer season is officially over which means David Guetta’s F*** Me I’m Famous and Future Rave residencies are over. Now, David Guetta turns to his usual festival tour, with stops at MDL Beast Soundstorm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Djakarta Warehouse Project in Bali, Indonesia, and his Palm Tree Festival debut in February of next year in Aspen. Expect tons of new music from the tireless Frenchman in these future shows. You can listen to his and Hypaton’s remix of Prada down below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza / Provided by NEU Communications