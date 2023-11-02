D’Arcy unveils enticing new single ‘hell’ from forthcoming album: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 101

Blessing fans alike with the most enticing of releases, D’Arcy has just unveiled the first single from her upcoming album, in the form of ‘hell.’ “‘hell’ is the first track off my forthcoming album and it marks a shift in the sound I have been creating over the past three years,” D’Arcy says

Taking a different approach with this latest release, New York-based DJ/Producer and singer/songwriter D’Arcy sets the most enticing of tones with her single ‘hell.’ A dark synth pop production, this multifaceted artist paints a seductive picture on how love can take over an individual, with each lyric conveying the truest of emotions in the darkest of essences. Opting for a whole new direction in her sound, ‘hell’ also acts at the first single from her upcoming album, and if this track is anything to go by, we most definitely cannot wait of what’s to come from this artist to watch.

Making waves within our community since her first releases back in 2020, and with a fan base that continues to expand on the daily, it’s more than evident that D’Arcy is on the ascendancy, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Receiving the ultimate of praises for her album, ‘The Art Of Flying,’ back in 2021, it comes to no surprise that her presence is enhanced on the daily, and with over 80 shows played across the US, and opening for bands such as She Wants Revenge and Lee DeWyze, this is one act that will be leaving a lasting impact within our scene for the years to come.

“‘hell’ is the first track off my forthcoming album and it marks a shift in the sound I have been creating over the past three years.” – D’Arcy

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘hell’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone feeling some type of way. Offering the richest of vocals, in combination with dark and old school melodies, D’Arcy has opted for a mesmerising switch in her style of play, so be prepared to embark on a musical journey that alike it has yet to be seen. We will be keeping a close eye on this fast rising star and all her future endeavours, but for the time being, be sure to check out ‘hell’ below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: D’Arcy / Provided By: Genevieve Andrews