deadmau5 & REZZ unite for second REZZMAU5 Single ‘Infraliminal’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 70

A truly iconic duo who performed a headlining slot as REZZMAU5 at Canada’s Veld Music Festival this past summer, deadmau5 and REZZ have always supported one another throughout their careers. After releasing their 2021 collaboration on “Hypnocurrency,” deadmau5 and REZZ have joined forces once again for the release of “Infraliminal” via mau5trap.

Revealing they were in the studio together down in Canada making new music, the anticipation was definitely building for the release day of new tunes from deadmau5 and REZZ together. As eelctrifying beats, pulsing synths and atmospheric chords as first heard on deadmau5 classic “Superliminal” from his 2012 album “>album title goes here<“ appear, the new single is undeniably a crowd pleaser. Sharing her thoughts behind the single, REZZ shares:

“’Superliminal’ is my favorite deadmau5 track. That’s one of the key songs that stunned me & I immediately had to learn to produce music. I put my own lil spin on it, while Joel also did his own lil spin, and we combined it together for now called ‘Infraliminal.’”

Listen to the forward-thinking collaboration below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

Image Credit: Courtesy of mau5trap