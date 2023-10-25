Defected Records and The Circuit Group forge strategic partnership for expansion

By Lewis Mulligan 102

In a strategic move aimed at fostering mutual growth and expanding their horizons, Defected Records and The Circuit Group have joined forces in a collaborative partnership.

Defected Records and The Circuit Group have forged a strategic partnership aimed at expanding their reach in key regions. This collaboration signifies a mutual effort to leverage their unique strengths while focusing on growth opportunities in the United Kingdom and North America.

The Circuit Group emerged as a result of the merger between two prominent management firms, Seven20 and AYITA. Within their purview, these firms oversee the day-to-day operations of renowned electronic artists, such as deadmau5, Chris Lake, and NERO.

On the other side of the spectrum, Defected Records, previously recognized as the fastest-rising label by Beatport, serves as a haven for esteemed house music figures like John Summit, CamelPhat, and MK. In addition to their record label endeavors, they’ve made strides in the event space with festivals spanning locations from Croatia to Dubai and Malta. Their freshly established partnership involves an exchange of expertise. The Circuit Group will provide its extensive insights, especially in the realm of artist development, to aid Defected in expanding its presence in North America. In return, Defected will lend support to The Circuit Group’s ventures in Europe, the UK, and other territories, focusing on branded events and label publishing.

Wez Saunders, the CEO and owner of Defected Records, articulated his vision, stating, “My strategy for Defected is to build a model for the future of the music business, and we see that in what Dean [Wilson] and his team are doing too.” He emphasized the importance of uniting their teams of experts to foster longer and more lucrative careers for their artists. This partnership symbolizes a union of strengths with a common goal of sustained success for their artists.

Image Credit: Rukes.com