Danny Tenaglia set to auction his esteemed record collection, DJ gear, and studio equipment

By Milan Zeisler 369

Legendary DJ Danny Tenaglia set to Auction his vast Music Record Collection, Production Equipment, and DJ Tools on Amplifyd auction site

Amplifyd and DJ Danny Tenaglia set to auction his musical equipment and memorabilia. He says he wants to help the music scene grow, just as these tools and props have helped him throughout his career.

“I feel that now is the time to share all of this with music lovers from all around the world.”, said Danny Tenaglia.

Daniel “Danny” Tenaglia, the three-time International Dance Music Award-winning DJ and producer from the US, has achieved a lot in his career so far. His DJ career dates back to the 1990s, until 2012, when he announced his resignation, citing travel as a reason for not being able to live a fulfilling life. During this time and his amazing route, he has amassed a huge record collection, because, it’s not hard to say, vinyl and other physical media were the mainstay of his career, especially in the first half of his career, and he was already talking about a collection of over 10,000 records when he announced his resignation. Sadly, at the end of July this year, he announced that he was battling cancer. “As many of you know I’ve had a rough year when I was diagnosed with colon cancer back in May and had to endure 6 weeks of radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Naturally, it brought my mind to all sorts of places, but the good news (so far) is that I handled it amazingly well.”, added Daniel.

However, almost three months after his unfortunate announcement, he has now made a new announcement to his fans. In his latest statement, Danny has announced that he has teamed up with Amplifyd, an online auction portal that focuses mainly on musicians, to offer music lovers a chance to buy his own musical collection. This collection includes the record collection mentioned above, as well as DJ gear (such as mixers and turntables) and production equipment such as synthesizers and DAW controllers. So there’s definitely a big collection to choose from, and if there’s one that appeals to anyone, it’s possible to catch it in “The Danny Tenaglia Collection” on Amplifyd. It may be worth noting that most items are shipped to a number of countries after the auction closes, but it is worth checking these and the exact shipping charges before bidding.

Image Credit: Danny Tenaglia (Press)