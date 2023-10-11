Dom Dolla drops infectious disco-house anthem with ‘Saving Up’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan

Dom Dolla, the Australian house music sensation, is back with his latest disco-house masterpiece, “Saving Up.” Following a string of chart-topping hits in the past year, including crowd-pleasers like “Eat Your Man” and “Rhyme Dust,” Dom Dolla’s newest release is poised to keep the party going.

“Saving Up” is a delightful reminder of the importance of cherishing our relationships with loved ones. Released under the esteemed labels of Three Six Zero Recordings and Ministry Of Sound UK, this track encapsulates the essence of feel-good disco and house music. It effortlessly melds together invigorating synths, soulful vocals, and an infectious house beat that’s bound to get bodies moving. “Saving Up” exudes a warmth that mirrors the cozy feeling of reconnecting with those closest to us.

My happy little banger “Saving Up” is finally out into the world 💰❤️ I hope you guys love it as much as I do https://t.co/FxfORQcRoc pic.twitter.com/hX3DzA7957 — Dom Dolla (@domdolla) October 6, 2023

The inspiration behind this infectious tune came from a serendipitous moment Dom Dolla experienced in the UK last year. After an intense summer of touring, he and his friends stumbled upon a picturesque studio with a breathtaking view of the beach, coincidentally while Fatboy Slim was hosting his legendary “Big Beach Boutique” event. Despite being miles away from home, Dom Dolla felt a rush of creativity and a deep desire to craft a record that would serve as a heartfelt reminder of the significance of nurturing our bonds with loved ones.

Normally a sole songwriter, Dom Dolla found himself collaborating with friends Clementine Douglas, Caitlin Stubbs, and Toby Scott on “Saving Up.” The synergy between these talented individuals resulted in a track that captures the essence of love, friendship, and unity.

You can enjoy the uplifting vibes of “Saving Up” on your favorite streaming platforms. It’s a track that not only moves your feet but also touches your heart, reminding us all to save some time for the people who matter most.

Image Credit: Adi Nayev for Insomniac Events