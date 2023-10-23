Don Diablo delivers energetic remix of Egzod & Maestro Chives ‘Royalty’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

Stepping into the futuristic and amplifying world of Don Diablo, fans can easily agree this talented artist is always one step ahead in the music industry. Taking a spin and delivering a sensational remix for Egzod & Maestro Chives’ hit single “Royalty” out on NoCopyrightSounds, Don Diablo has once again not disappointed with this one.

To step inside the mind of Don Diablo is to step inside the future. The Dutch visionary demonstrates a total immersion in his craft that has seen him challenge perceptions and break down creative boundaries with his numerous endeavors across the music, art, fashion, and tech realms. Today he is back again with a truly impressive remix of Egzod and Maestro Chives’ hit single “Royalty.”

Released on NoCopyrightSounds, Don Diablo brings out all the energy with this one alongside a futuristic flair. Don Diablo’s transformative take on “Royalty” breathes fresh life into this iconic track. Infused with vibrant, future house dance melodies alongside a captivating pop vocal reminiscent of Sia, Don’s remix complements Maestro Chives’ violin finesse and Egzod’s masterful composition. Don’s remix feels every bit like a main stage anthem you’d expect to hear at festivals such as Tomorrowland. With this energetic remix, Don Diablo showcases his ever-evolving sound and ability to approach new genres with familiarity. Sharing his thoughts behind the remix, Don Diablo shares:

“It’s been a long time coming but I am super excited to finally enter the NCS family circle after being friends for many years. “Royalty” is definitely one of my all time favorite releases on the label so I am hyped to share my version of this NCS classic with the rest of the world, and put a lot of love into this one!”

Listen to the official remix from Don Diablo below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com