Adam Beyer announces Drumcode’s debut ADE pop-up store ‘Drumcode Centraal’

By Daniel Šikljan 139

Adam Beyer and his imprint Drumcode Records announced their first-ever pop-up store at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event with a stellar lineup and many surprises.

Throughout its 27-year existence, Drumcode Records and Adam Beyer have been the front face of techno, putting the genre on the map of the ever-expanding realm of electronic music. Now, 27 years later, the label will host their first-ever pop-up store in Amsterdam during ADE and showcase a special audio-visual presentation of their enormous back catalog, powered by TP Vision. That is just one of many features present during the store’s runtime. With an insane lineup, numerous giveaways, and a merchandise drop, Drumcode Centraal is set to be one of the main events of this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event.

First and foremost, let’s talk about the lineup. The label boss Adam Beyer is ever-present, accompanied by legends and alumni alike, with Joris Voorn, Space 92, Bart Skils, Marie Vaunt, and many more ready to take center stage. One spot on the lineup is reserved for the winner of the current contest put up by Drumcode, Make Your Mark, which offers a chance to win irresistible prizes. The winner will get a collaboration with the legendary Bart Skils, as well as a b2b set with him at the pop-up store. He/she will be flown to Amsterdam along with hotel accommodation and will spend Tuesday, 10th of October in one of the STMPD RCRDS studios with Bart to finish the collaboration. Backstage access to Drumcode’s sold-out Gashouder show and a merch pack is also 2 amazing rewards up for grabs. The contest came to life together with Beatport who will also livestream every pop-up store set on their YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

There will also be numerous drinks, merchandise, and ticket giveaways for everyone present. For those who love vinyl, Drumcode will do a repress of Adam Beyer and Bart Skils’ greatest hit Your Mind with 300 vinyls available.

Those who have ADE accreditation will also get access to The Art Of A&R conference where Adam Beyer will be the keynote speaker on the 18th of October at the Felix Mertis. Down below you can find some key info regarding Drumcode Centraal.

Drumcode Centraal general info:

Where: Bonne, Warmoesstraat 67

When: 18-19 October 2023

Open times: 12 PM – 8 PM

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Clare Dickins PR