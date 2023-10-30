Armand Van Helden & A-Trak’s Duck Sauce returns with ‘LALALA’: Listen

The renowned musical collaboration of Armand Van Helden and A-Trak, collectively known as Duck Sauce, has once again graced us with their latest single, “LALALA.”

Armand Van Helden and A-Trak, the formidable duo known as Duck Sauce, are back with their latest single, “LALALA.” This track kicks off a thrilling lineup of eight upcoming singles in their fresh collaboration with Defected Records’ imprint, D4 D4NCE. The music icons behind chart-toppers like “Barbara Streisand” and “Ask Me” are living up to their reputation with this 2023 debut.

“LALALA” propels you into the stars with its soulful Eurodance-inspired vocals and an electrifying, pulsating beat. This song serves as a grand introduction to the D4 D4NCE catalogue, marking a new chapter in Duck Sauce’s musical journey.

In 2009, DJ superstar A-Trak joined forces with house pioneer Armand Van Helden, giving birth to the super-duo, Duck Sauce. Their iconic track “Barbra Streisand” rocked the airwaves in 2010, catapulting them to stardom. Following the release of their 2014 album, “Quack,” Duck Sauce went on a brief hiatus. However, they made a triumphant return in 2020 and have been treating us to a series of bangers ever since.

LALALA is out now!

It pairs well with a montepulciano. https://t.co/1I94FKu2Or pic.twitter.com/RkCHlDDyB3 — ducksaucenyc (@DuckSauceNYC) October 27, 2023

Duck Sauce has unveiled an exciting new venture – a “multi-single deal” with the esteemed UK label, D4 D4NCE. This unique agreement perfectly complements the group’s dynamic style, allowing them to release a series of singles that promises to keep fans grooving well into the future. Duck Sauce’s eclectic and innovative approach to music, combined with the D4 D4NCE platform, presents an intriguing synergy that will undoubtedly redefine dance music.

“LALALA” is a joyous anthem, embracing its unapologetic cheesiness with diva vocals and an irresistible four-on-the-floor house beat. Though the track may be relatively short, it’s safe to assume that extended edits will soon follow, promising an even more exhilarating experience.

You can jump into the fun and listen to it right now.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland