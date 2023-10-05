GORDO & Adriatique deliver the groove ‘With You’ on the dancefloor: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 123

The master of his craft known as GORDO has turned up the volume a notch as he calls upon the power duo Adriatique for their stellar collaboration on ‘With You.’ An immediate call to the dancefloor with this one, GORDO and Adriatique initiate the groove and we could not be happier with the outcome.

Diamante Anthony Blackmon has already helped to define a global musical movement. But now he has done it again as GORDO. Calling upon the power duo Adriatique who are originally from Switzerland, ‘With You’ is an immediate crowd pleasure as they deliver this tune for the masses. Already having established his name among dance music enthusiasts, Diamanté solidified his name as GORDO as he broke ground with 6 productions on Drake’s dance-infused album ‘Honestly Nevermind.’

After GORDO has released ‘Hombres y Mujeres’ alongside Colombian superstar FEID and ‘El Mas Chingon’ with Dominican heavyweight El Alfa, there are no signs of slowing down for GORDO. Delivering an impressive tune that will keep you moving and grooving no matter what time of the day it is, GORDO and Adriatique have delivered a collaboration for the books. With dark, yet energetic vocals alongside a house-inspired beat, the Nicaraguan-American artist has made his mark among dance music enthusiasts and only continues to shine bright. After teasing this highly-anticipated collaboration at shows across the globe, be sure to keep your eyes and ears on GORDO as he dominates the music industry.

Listen to GORDO and Adriatique’s dancefloor ready collaboration on ‘With You’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Lens Media House