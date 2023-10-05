Gryffin will be performing two headline shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Since first breaking into the global electronic scene, multi-instrumentalist Gryffin has earned his name as an unforgettable live act. Known for crafting infectious melodies and captivating beats, Gryffin has announced he will be performing two headline shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 24 and 25.

Gryffin has delighted fans with a string of smash singles, including platinum-certified hits like “Tie Me Down” featuring Elley Duhé. His debut album, Gravity, soared to the top of Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart in 2019, solidifying his status as a chart-topping powerhouse. Gryffin’s momentum continues to soar with exhilarating performances at festivals such as Electric Daisy Carnival, Electric Zoo, and Ultra Europe. He recently headlined ESPN’s F1 Miami Fan Fest and completed a successful East Coast headline tour. The excitement continues to build as he prepares for an upcoming tour, including two nights at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on October 24 and 25.

While the show on October 24 is now sold out, Gryffin’s show at the Red Rocks on October 25 will be his “GRAVITY: THE RETURN” which features his music and production from his first album that was canceled due to the pandemic. With the anticipation building for his Red Rocks headline shows Gryffin shares:

“I’m very excited to be coming back to one of my favorite venues in one month for 2 nights at Red Rocks. In 2020, we originally planned to do my first Red Rocks as the finale for Gravity but weren’t able to because of the pandemic. In honor of my first album I’m so stoked be playing all the songs from Gravity for a first-of-its-kind show on night 2 — GRAVITY: THE RETURN. I may even have some special surprises I cannot wait to share with you all!”

Image credit: Rukes.com for Ubbi Dubbi