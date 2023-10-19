Escape Halloween: Revisiting haunting memories with past artists

As Insomniac prepares for another massive edition of Escape Halloween , it’s time to revisit the haunting memories of past artists who have made this event truly special.

As the spooky season vibes begin to roll into Southern California, a familiar excitement brews in the hearts of dance music enthusiasts. It’s that time of the year again when ghouls and goblins come out to play and dance the night away at the NOS Events Center on October 27-28. Escape Halloween, previously known as Escape From Wonderland and Escape: Psycho Circus has been a staple of the Halloween season for well over a decade, drawing in thousands of revelers to San Bernardino for a weekend of music, mayhem, and unmatched memories.

From the hauntingly captivating stages and attractions to the vibrant and imaginative costumes worn by attendees and performers, the festival is an immersive journey into a world where fantasy and nightmares meet music. Artists and fans alike gather up to celebrate the spirit of Halloween and dance music in all its glory. This year, as we gear up for the electrifying 12th edition of Escape Halloween, we thought it fitting to take a trip down memory lane with previous artists who have left an indelible mark on this spine-tingling event. We’ve reached out to some of the festival’s former performers who are set to make a return to the decks this year and asked them to share their favorite memories. Read what they had to say down below!

ARMNHMR

“Our favorite Escape Halloween memory was playing The Grimm stage in 2021. We love how everyone dresses up for Escape! It’s so fun seeing all of the different kinds of costumes fans come up with. 😊”

Armin van Buuren

“This will be the fourth time I’m playing Escape Halloween and I’m always looking forward to it! The way they celebrate Halloween is something we don’t do in the Netherlands, which makes it extra special for me. I always do special edits and play Halloween-themed songs. I can’t wait for this edition!”

Darren Styles

“I’m super excited to be coming back to Escape Halloween at the end of the month. I last played the festival in 2017 and a lot has changed since then as hard & fast music has gained way more momentum. Insomniac shows are always a vibe, so I know this one is going to be one for the memory books. See all you guys there!”

The Upbeats

“Can’t wait to get back for another Escape Halloween – last time was nuts, and LA is always up for some grimey DnB. Recall finishing up the set last time we played and meeting a fan in the crowd who’d made a full-length wolf/snake costume for us – was pretty amazing!”

SAYMYNAME

“My favorite memory from Escape was the very moment I walked on stage at my first Escape set in 2018. The energy was unreal and that marked one of my favorite sets of my career to this day. The crowd was massive as well.”

Skellytn

“Escape Halloween 2015 was actually the first festival I have ever been to! Getting to return to the festival last year and play was very much a full-circle moment in my artist journey and is a memory I will always cherish. I am very excited to make my return to Escape Halloween in 2023.”

Zomboy

“The last time I played Escape Halloween was in 2021 and I was closing the Psycho Circus stage. I had literally that same day released my collab with NGHTMRE. A big tune called ‘Shell Shock’ featuring Georgia Ku that we dropped via Gud Vibrations. It was actually my first song that I put out since the world shut down due to the pandemic. I remember when I prepped ‘Shell Shock’ on the CDJs I stood on top of the table to do my normal jump on the drop. It was the first hit of pyro we had planned and when I was up on the table the flames hit so big and hot and close to me (at least it felt that way) that I didn’t even get to jump really I kinda just fell back down and caught myself HA. From then on I just stayed in the booth and finished the set for the sake of my knees and ankles.”

As the days grow shorter and the nights become cooler, Escape Halloween 2023 is approaching fast, promising another weekend of unforgettable performances and memories. GA, GA+, VIP, and afterparty passes are currently available for purchase via Front Gate Tickets. Visit Escape Halloween’s website for the full event details. Which artists are you most excited to see? View the lineup down below!

