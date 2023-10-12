James Hype & Kim Petras sample Justin Timberlake’s classic with ‘Drums’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

The name James Hype has been circling around the music industry not only because of his unique production abilities but for his passion for being fully transparent with his audience and starting a house movement for the masses. After recently announcing his thoughts behind the no phone policy for the “Our House” events with MEDUZA, James Hype, and Kim Petras are bringing out the groove with the release of “Drums.” Clearing the sample from Justin Timberlake’s classic “Like I Love You” which was released in 2002, James Hype and Kim Petras have ended off the summer on the grooviest note with this one.

Wtih an energetic flair to the single, Kim Petras enticing vocals become apparent with an uplifting backdrop infused with pulsating rymthms crafted by James Hype. Doing what he does best, James Hype initiates that energy and delivers a tune we cannot get enough of. Appearing internationally in hot spots including Ibiza, Australia, Germany, Dubai and France to name a few, James Hype is the one we trust to take us on a journey through the revolution of house music and he has not dissapointed.

Be sure to listen to the house anthem below.

Image Credit: James Hype (Press) / Provided by Bootshaus