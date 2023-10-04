James Hype & MEDUZA set for exclusive ‘Our House’ no phones show at Amsterdam Dance Event

By Ellie Mullins 676

The show, which will see them perform another of their world renowned B2B sets, will introduce a no phones policy for the first time, a decision taken by the artists themselves.

During Amsterdam Dance Event, the industry’s hottest new B2B power performers James Hype and MEDUZA will come together for another Our House show concept. This concept has so far seen them take to New York City and on the stage at Hï and Ushuaïa in Ibiza, and the next stop on this journey at ADE includes a twist: no phones will be allowed.

Set to take place on 20 October at the Black Box at Hembrugterrein, this is an exciting show for those who have seen what Hype and the Italian trio are capable of together, but even more so when you add the intimate, no phones concept to it. Looking to get back to the old clubbing days and their roots as resident DJs back in the day outside of the distraction of phone screens, they explain their reasoning for it:

“We’ve been contemplating how to bring us all back to the core of what we do best and we’ve come to a conclusion. We have decided to uphold a strict no phone policy at James Hype & Meduza present Our House during Amsterdam Dance Event. This means no phones on the dancefloor and no pictures or videos. Everything started with a passion for music and live events and we want to bring us back to that principle. We intend for the dance floor to become a place to enjoy music and meet new people without any outside distractions, allowing us to truly go back to our love for this industry. We hope we can count on your support in achieving this and now more than ever to bring the very best version of yourself.”

Produced by ALDA, this is set to be a massive highlight of this year’s ADE program, and the full lineup also includes Genesi and Tita Lau, two of the freshest names in the scene currently. Tickets are available here, but act fast to avoid disappointment.

Image credit: Hï Ibiza, provided by The Night League