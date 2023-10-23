Jeff Mills models for Jil Sander’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection

By Nicole Pepe

Jeff Mills has been selected as one of the models for fashion house Jil Sander‘s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.

The Detriot techno-king fastens his modeling abilities for Jil Sander, the German minimalist designer, as he photographed in some of the new Fall/Winter clothing. In addition to modeling for the campaign, Mills narrated a short film directed by Stephen Kidd. The short film, shot in Manchester, UK, discusses the crossover between fashion, music, and technology.

Regarding the launch, Mills states, “As I became interested in music, I was also really interested in fashion… As a musician, I can look at that, turn to music and think about the same type of topics: the shades, the colors, the textures and translate it into sound, even considering the silence after sound.”

Previously, Mills has teamed up with other fashion brands, including DJing the Dior fashion show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, where he also crafted the soundtrack alongside Kim Jones, the artistic director for Dior.

Earlier this year Mills also wrote an electronic music-centered score for Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent film ‘Metropolis’. Between the partnership with Jil Sander and the ‘Metropolis’ score, Mills has also recently collaborated with Indian tabla player Prabhu Edouard, and Guyanese keyboardist Jean-Phi Dary as a trio for the release of their album ‘Evolution’ as part of their ‘Tomorrow Comes The Harvest’ project, a project that was founded with the late Tony Allen. The trio is expected to tour throughout the rest of 2023 and 2024.

Image Credit: Jeff Mills (Press) / Provided by Pullproxy