Joris Voorn enlists Nathan Nicholson for nostalgic anthem “You & I”: Listen

By Ryan Ford 53

Dutch house and techno heavyweight Joris Voorn has combined with Nathan Nicholson to mastermind their new melodic number, “You & I”.

Joris Voorn has cashed in on the versatile talents of Nathan Nicholson, offloading their intrinsic new single on his own imprint, Spectrum Music. The track arrives, as Joris has also revealed that it is the first in a innovative new series of music to come over the next year or so that will eventually culminate in an album sometime in 2024.

The Dutchman has admitted himself a long-time admirer of the multitalented Nicholson, who has previously combined with the likes of Tinlicker, Hannah Wants, Luke Bond and Tom Staar among others in the past. The American songwriter’s vocals compliment Voorn’s style perfectly, floating intrinsically on a bed of bright melodies and 80s-style percussion throughout the three-and-a-half minute production. This uplifting dance-floor groover will no doubt seamlessly blend into any of Joris’ sets moving forward and is a surefire crowd pleaser that many are set to enjoy wherever he gets behind the decks.

If you’re looking for something to get you moving, then the new Joris Voorn single is for you, so check it out for yourselves below and be sure to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Joris Voorn (Press) / Provided by Exclusive Promo