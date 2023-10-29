Kaskade delivers REDUX 006

By Nicole Pepe

Kaskade has just released the 6th installment of his iconic REDUX series, this time with 7 organic deep house records. REDUX 006 is out now via Arkade.

7-time Grammy nominated artist Kaskade drops his highly anticipated REDUX 006 EP, featuring 7 deep, dynamic house tracks that illustrate precisely what his beloved brand is all about. Earlier last week, Kaskade gave us a taste of what’s to come with the release of ‘Save Me‘ featuring Lauren L’aimant, now the whole EP is finally here. Kicking off the sixth installment, Kaskade introduces ‘Brighter’, featuring Emmit Fenn, which perfectly sets the tone for the EP’s sonic atmosphere with its dramatic flair, all cinematic melodies, and reverberating synths for a goosebump-inducing beginning. The next ones in line are, among others, ‘About Us‘, which engages Kaskade’s signature deep house grooves with garage-inspired elements, ‘Meaning of Love’ with Digital Youth which weaves lo-fi melodies for a loungey, sultry experience; ‘Turn You Up’ with Winn Winn where he masterfully incorporates spoken-word vocals over a deep production style, warming things up for perhaps the EP‘s most crowd-pleasing record ‘On My Way’, which features a deep, driving bassline and plenty of groove.

REDUX has been a fan-favorite sound of Kaskade‘s since its inception a decade ago, and its sixth iteration shows that he’s not going to stop heating up dancefloors across the globe anytime soon.

Kaskade has been touring the REDUX series this past year and has a couple of shows remaining including gracing the stage of Chicago‘s Cermak Hall on November 17th and closing out the tour at none other than Club Space in Miami on December 1st.

Listen to REDUX 006 in all its glory here.

Image Credit: Mark Owens via Unfolded PR