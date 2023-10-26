Lane 8 and Grigoré collaborate on ‘Pipi Dormir’: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 130

The long-awaited ‘Pipi Dormir’ track by Lane 8 and Grigoré, part of the Spring Mixtape 2023, is finally here.

The much-anticipated ID 2 of the Spring Mixtape 2023 has finally arrived, and it’s a fantastic collaboration between the maestro Lane 8 and Grigoré, titled ‘Pipi Dormir.’ Daniel, throughout 2023, has been busy releasing a series of nonstop collaborations and singles. This year has proven to be one of the most significant for his label, This Never Happened, with numerous releases.

All of this has us wondering – is the melodic king gearing up for something big, like ‘Cross Pollination 2,’ or maybe something similar? Tracks like ‘The Little Mushroom That Got Away‘ with Sultan & Shepard, ‘I Will Leave A Light On‘ with Le Youth, and now ‘Pipi Dormir’ with Grigoré might just be hints at something even grander. Lane 8 has stayed true to his promise of creating a ton of music for his fans, and he’s been reaching new heights this year, with his musical style evolving before our eyes.

Grigoré, no stranger to the TNH label, made a successful debut with his ‘Illusion EP’ back in 2020. Since then, the melodic house DJ’s presence has only continued to grow, with releases like ‘At The Edge of The World EP,’ ‘It’s All Fiction,’ and ‘Nautilus EP.’ We’ve grooved to his remixes like ‘Aura,’ ‘If Only (You Could Be Here),’ and ‘Together,’ just to name a few. ‘Pipi Dormir’ marks his first collaboration with Daniel, and it’s a testament to their musical synergy.

Grigoré’s signature sound blends seamlessly with Lane 8’s evolving style, resulting in a mesmerising experience. The synths, bass, and deeper riffs in the track infuse it with a trance vibe, and the six minutes of this song are pure bliss. Every Lane 8 track this year has highlighted his remarkable diversity, and Grigoré complements him perfectly. It’s a melody that pulls you in, one that we can’t wait to experience live on the dancefloor.

As you might know, Lane 8 has been performing exclusively at select festivals and his summer gatherings this year. Lucky for you, you can catch him at III Points in Miami this weekend. And, don’t miss the special B2B set with Yotto at Dreamstate this November; it’s an event you can’t afford to miss. ‘Pipi Dormir’ is the collaboration we didn’t know we needed, but now we can’t imagine our music collection without it.

Image Credit: Jason Siegel / Provided by Management