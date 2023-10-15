Luna Lucci unveils techno banger ‘Digital Erasure’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 61

Blessing fans alike with a techno production for the ages, Luna Lucci has just unveiled her latest single, entitled ‘Digital Erasure.’ “‘Digital Erasure’ was made with a rave party in mind. The combination of the rolling bass and the up-tempo percussion creates a driving and majestic experience,” Luna Lucci says

Looking to leave her own mark within the electronic dance industry, Luna Lucci has just unveiled a techno track for the ages, in the form of ‘Digital Erasure.’ Oozing with energy from start to finish, each musical element has been implemented in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds, whilst her unique approach towards music production, most definitely helps her stand out from all the rest. Hailing from Belgium, this multifaceted artist leaves no doubt to the imagination, whilst each of her releases act as a cleat testament towards the undeniable musical prowess that she possesses.

Taking listeners on the most immersive of musical journeys, Luna Lucci is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering her craft to the utmost of perfection. Showing no signs of slowing down, this artist to watch began her career back in 2015 when she was only 17 years old, and with her style evolving as time progressed, what started as a more commercial direction, has now resulted in hard-hitting and full of energy techno productions. Launching her very own DJ and Producer school, ‘Sound Control Academy,’ Luna Lucci looks at providing young talents with equal opportunities of creating their passion for music into a career, and despite the young of her age, each of her endeavours continue to enhance her presence on the daily.

“‘Digital Erasure’ was made with a rave party in mind. The combination of the rolling bass and the up-tempo percussion creates a driving and majestic experience. You can also hear an exciting new acid line which is modulating during the second half of the track. I started this project at a higher BPM than usual. Because of the end of the summer and the beginning of the club season, I felt the need for a higher energy and some “dominator” sounds to drive the crowd crazy.” – Luna Lucci

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Digital Erasure’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. A true masterpiece of a track, be sure to check it out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on Luna Lucci and all her future endeavours within our community, but for the time being, do not forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Luna Lucci / Provided By: Press