Mau P makes his Black Book debut with fan-favorite ‘Dress Code’: Listen

By Daniel Šikljan 169

He just doesn’t miss, does he? Mau P dropped yet another exhilarating tech house banger Dress Code, this time on Chris Lake’s esteemed Black Book Records.

You wanna know the dress code? Well, it would be silly of me to spoil it, you have to find that out by yourself. Dress Code solidifies Mau P as one of the main powerhouses of the house scene, and deservedly so. Like every other ID Mau P has in store, the release of Dress Code was indirectly forced by fans on social media who expressed the desire to have the track as soon as possible. That has been the case with every Mau P single so far and it’s certain to stay a trend in the future. Chris Lake’s Black Book Records is the final destination this time around. What’s really interesting is that every Mau P single has been released on a different label: Drugs From Amsterdam on Repopulate Mars, Your Mind Is Dirty on Off The Grid, Metro on Afterlife, Gimme That Bounce on Insomniac, and now Dress Code on Black Book. What does that say about Mau P? It says that his production expertise is on such a high level that every major label can sign him these days.

The track itself is an ode to freedom in dance music. I think I’ll have to spoil what the dress code is. There is NO dress code, Dress Code encourages freedom of mind and a sense of countless possibilities when listening to and enjoying electronic music. Time and time again we see festivalgoers and party people experimenting with their outfits which vary from minimalistic to effervescent. While simple in its message, Dress Code shows that there are no boundaries or restrictions when partying. Accompanied by a signature pulsating bassline and carefully designed/picked synths, the track is yet another high-profile weapon in Mau P’s exceptional arsenal.

Mau P is a busy man. Fresh off his 7-hour set at The Steel Yard in London, he continues to bring heat all over the world. Most notably, he will play the esteemed Space Miami, Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, and Thuishaven as a part of the Amsterdam Dance Event. Expect tons of new music, fresh IDs, and lots of fun during the mentioned shows and all the others. Dress Code is out on all platforms and you can listen to it down below.

Image Credit: Mau P (Press) / Provided by Listen-Up PR