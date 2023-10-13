MEDUZA unveil electrifying new double self-titled EP: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

“This collection of music is a very proud moment for all three of us, we never expected so much love and support over the last five years,” say the Italian trio.

When looking back on all that MEDUZA have achieved in their career so far, its hard to believe that the trio are only in their first five years of releasing together officially. From consistent radio hits to underground favourites, they have set the bar for success in their own unique way. After years of singles, the trio are taking the next step and have now unveiled the self-titled ‘MEDUZA‘ EP, two sides of pure passion and mastery.

“This collection of music is a very proud moment for all three of us, we never expected so much love and support over the last five years and we are so thankful to all the people we have worked with on our music and all the people around the world that have listened and supported us. This project tells the story and journey from the beginning of Meduza to where we are now as artists and a feeling of where we will go in the future. As a group we are always trying to push house music globally on both the radio, in the clubs and beyond. We hope that this E.P shows everyone both sides of Meduza that we love. We thank everyone so much for their continued support.”

In ‘Room 1‘ of the EP we can find all their biggest commercial hits grouped together in one musically irresistible package. From ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ to ‘Paradise’ and more totalling 6 hits, ‘Room 1’ serves as a reminder of what they’re capable of doing in the commercial scene, showcasing just how many quality hits they’ve had in such a short space of time. On the flip side, ‘Room 2‘ is a space for their underground hits, with the already loved tracks ‘Everything You Have Done,’ ‘Upside Down‘ and ‘Friends‘ featuring. Much to our delight, they’ve also included some previously unreleased surprises in the form of ‘Ecstasy,’ ‘Obsession‘ and ‘Back Again,’ some of which you may have heard over the Ibiza season at Ushuaïa or Hï Ibiza.

More than anything, the ‘MEDUZA’ EP proves that the trio are a unique shining star in this industry, possessing the skills to not only take over the radio airwaves worldwide, but to also strengthen their roots in the underground world simultaneously. ‘MEDUZA’ is out now, and you can listen to it in its entirety below or here.

Image credit: provided by DawBell PR