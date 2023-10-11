ADOS: The new tool helps attendees organize their ADE Schedule

With hundreds of events happening across Amsterdam during the annual Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), attendees can easily feel overwhelmed trying to coordinate their schedules. That’s why Claudio Grimoldi developed ADOS (Amsterdam Dance Operating System) for solo ravers: a new online tool was created to help dance music fans organize and manage their ADE itinerary and find new buddies to share nights with. The best part about the tool is that it’s totally free to use! Click here if you wanna try it.

This ADE scheduler allows users to browse upcoming events, click to add desired events to their schedule and access useful data to track their plans. By creating a free account, attendees can build their own personalized ADE dashboard.

The handy event listings page displays over 300 ADE happenings sorted by popularity and date. This makes it easy to discover trending parties and events by day. Once users add events to their schedule, their personalized dashboard updates to reflect their current itinerary. People are also able to add new events and venues if they need to because events are still popping out every day.

The dashboard provides useful statistics and costs related to the events users have added. The “My Dashboard” section shows how many events are currently on their schedule and the number of other attendees who have added the same events. There is also a section to log ticket prices and tally the total amount spent on ADE parties.

Beyond tracking personal schedule data, the tool also offers helpful general ADE statistics. The graphs and stats page reveals which events are hottest this year, peak days for parties, and attendee demographics.

Largest Whatsapp Community

The guy behind the software also have probably the largest WhatsApp community of attendees for ADE. With over 650 attendees and 90 dedicated groups discussing events, music production, networking and more, the community is surely one to be a part of if you are attending ADE.

For those feeling overwhelmed trying to parse through the hundreds of ADE events to choose from, this new online scheduler is a game changer. It empowers attendees to create their own custom schedule tailored to their music tastes and priorities. The personalized dashboard then keeps all their vital event data in one place. This is surely music to the ears of dance enthusiasts visiting Amsterdam this coming week.

.Image Credit: Mark Richter