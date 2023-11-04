Nicole Chen unveils hard hitting anthem ‘Blame’: Listen

Continuing her ascendancy amongst the elite of our community, Nicole Chen has just unveiled a hard hitting anthem, entitled ‘Blame.’ “This anthem will make you accept, and trust yourself again. Make you have a sense of control in your life. You know your strengths and your weaknesses, and have a positive view of yourself,” Nicole Chen says

Nicole Chen (real name Nicole Chen Lin) has just blessed fans alike with a hardstyle anthem for the ages, in the form of 'Blame.' Incorporating her signature sound throughout, the Singapore-based DJ/Producer ensures nothing less than the most energetic of vibes, with this hard hitting single acting as the first of six tracks that will he released by this artist to watch, whilst an Anime series will also feature alongside each of the productions that are in the making.

Taking the dance scene by storm, one fire track at a time, Nicole Chen has been amassing millions of streams for each of her endeavours, whilst her attention to detail, most definitely helps her stand out from all the rest. Receiving multiples accolades for her music, as well as her modelling career, this multifaceted act is well and truly on the rise, and with no signs of slowing down, global dominance is edging closer and closer on the daily. Leaving us all in awe once again, ‘Blame’ arrives at the most fitting of times, and with each musical element blending in perfect harmony, the overall message portrayed is also one that can’t go unnoticed, with Nicole Chen herself stating;

“‘Blame’ and the withholding of affection damage the roots from which love grows. Love can only survive these injuries if they are acknowledged, and healed. This anthem will make you accept, and trust yourself again. Make you have a sense of control in your life. You know your strengths and your weaknesses, and have a positive view of yourself.”