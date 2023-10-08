Nicole Moudaber releases ‘Reasons To Love You’: Listen

By Milan Zeisler 111

Lebanese-born electronic music producer, DJ, and radio personality Nicole Moudaber has closed the first week of October with another new release.

Following up on her previous release back in August, which came out just a few days before she played a B2B set with Paco Osuna at the prestigious Hï Ibiza. But now, to the delight of her fans and techno lovers, Nicole has released a new single on Factory 93. This is a truly energetic release, the techno genre is showcased in its most powerful incarnation in ‘Reasons To Love You,’ blending a diverse array of musical components to deliver a finished product that will leave its audience yearning for an encore.

About the Track

In terms of overall sound, it’s a little bit melodic, making it a really good club music to blow up the dancefloor, but on the other hand, it’s also a good choice for a night out in the car thanks to the melodies. Yet another remarkable offering from the reigning monarch of Techno, it comes as no surprise that the head of MOOD Label frequents some of the globe’s most prominent record labels. Her portfolio boasts original compositions featured on Drumcode, Hot Creations, and BMG, while also showcasing her remixing prowess for esteemed names like MUTE, Sony, Armada, and Nervous Records. The song has been featured in several places in recent weeks, including on Nicole’s own radio show, In the MOOD, and also on Factory 93 radio show, but interestingly, it was also featured on Oliver Heldens’ Heldeep radio show at the end of September.

“Today’s a big one for #Factory93Records thanks to the release of @nicolemoudaber’s massive dance floor groover, ‘Reasons To Love You.’”, shared the track’s label to vibe with the news that Nicole Moudaber releases her new song.

Nicole Moudaber releases electrifying techno vibes with ‘Reasons To Love You’ – out on all platforms, dive into the pulsating beats now!

Image Credit: Nicole Moudaber (Press) / Provided by Falcon Publicity