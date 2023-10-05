Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen 2024: lineup, tickets, and more

By Lewis Mulligan 165

The second annual Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen is set to return to the stunning Rio Grande Park in Aspen, Colorado, on February 23–24, 2024.

The second annual Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen is all set to grace the stage on February 23-24, 2024, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen, Colorado. Co-produced by Palm Tree Crew, Belly Up Aspen, and C3 Presents, this event boasts a lineup featuring The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo, Labrinth, Drama, and Harry Hudson.

Kygo, one of the festival’s headliners, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am excited to bring Palm Tree Festival back to Aspen for its second year. We are building something special in the city of Aspen, and I look forward to continuing year after year.” This echoes the success of the inaugural festival in 2022, featuring Kygo and Jack White as headliners.

Known for its winter haven with food, drinks, and entertainment, the Palm Tree Music Festival has previously held events in iconic locations such as The Hamptons, Dana Point, Egypt, and Australia.

The 2024 Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen lineup is HERE 🌴❄️ Make sure to sign up for the presale to get early access on Thursday @ 10AM MT! Sign up to be notified about the presale: https://t.co/BegB6i5fYG pic.twitter.com/Z4V67iYq8c — Belly Up Aspen (@BellyUpAspen) October 3, 2023

Pre-sale tickets for the 2024 festival will go on sale on October 5th, offering options for two-day and single-day VIP, GA+, and GA passes. The general public can secure their tickets starting on October 6th, subject to availability. GA tickets are priced at $240 for a single day and $350 for a weekend pass, while VIP tickets are available at $625 for a single day and $985 for a weekend pass.

No matter the ticket type, attendees can expect a memorable experience. GA tickets provide access to the standing-room-only section closest to the stage, local food vendors, and exclusive Palm Tree Crew merchandise unique to the Aspen festival. GA+ offers an elevated viewing section, a dedicated bar, and access to all GA amenities. VIP ticket holders enjoy front-row seats, a VIP lounge with signature cocktails, complimentary food, live streams of the shows, private restrooms, and full access to GA amenities.

For those seeking a truly luxurious experience, tables are available for purchase, featuring Chef Nobu Matsuhisa‘s exquisite Japanese cuisine from Matsuhisa Aspen and premium bottle service by Wynn Nightlife.

Aspen’s icy embrace is about to thaw as the Palm Tree Music Festival returns for its second annual event, bringing the warmth of music and entertainment to the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

Image Credit: Rukes.com