Reason CEO Niklas Agevik Compares Reason to Netflix, Steam

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 86

As any producer will tell you, there’s times when you might get sick of the sight of your DAW. Making music isn’t easy, and- especially as a beginner- it might get tempting to switch on the Playstation or watch your favorite show instead. With the ever-looming threat of distractions in mind, Reason CEO Niklas Agevik made a good point by saying his company’s rivals aren’t actually other DAWs or music software, but rather, services like Netflix and Steam.

In a recent interview with MusicTech, Agevik asserted that making music needs to be fun in order to entice people to do it:

“It should be inviting to make music. The competition isn’t other DAWs or plugins; the competition is actually Netflix or Steam – nothing to do with making music at all. When we say ‘turn music dreamers into music makers,’ it’s actually about making it so that you want to come home and start up Reason. It’s about making music-making as fun as it can be.”

The Reason CEO makes a good point- it can be hard at times to stay consistent and continuously work on music, and making the experience as enjoyable as possible certainly helps.

Image credit: Reason Studios

