RL Grime releases highly anticipated ‘Halloween XII’ Mix: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 79

Exploring new boundaries while consistently delivering that classic trap-inspired sound we crave in our lives, RL Grime is the one we trust to take us on a bass-fueled journey while we explore the realms of trap, bass, hip-hop, and more. Reminding us that Halloween has returned once again as time is flying, RL Grime has released the twelfth edition of his ‘Halloween XII’ mix and we cannot get enough of it.

Recognized as the trap down and establishing himself as a unique artist in his space with a striking monochromatic aesthetic, RL Grime needs no formal introduction. Revealing a series of music videos, and an annual Halloween mix that has gone on to feature legendary cameos from celebrities including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal, Tony Hawk, Guy Fieri, Bruce Buffer, and more, RL Grime is back with this twelfth edition of his ‘Halloween XII’ mix and it is epic indeed. One of our highlights of Halloween in the music industry, RL Grime does not disappoint.

From unreleased gems at a slow tempo pace to furies of bass-induced madness with hip-hop flairs, RL Grime is going off with this one. Get those trap hands out and rock it out to the beat as this trap legend is proving he is here to stay. Establishing his own record label Sable Valley, serving as a platform to highlight emerging talent that he directly supports, RL Grime is truly one of a kind and this mix supports it all. With a taste of highly anticipated releases which includes artists such as PEEKABOO, Skrillex, Travis Scott and more, this mix is about to ignite any Halloween party in sight.

Listen to the official mix below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com