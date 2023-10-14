SOFI TUKKER put their stamp on Jon Batiste’s ‘Worship’:Listen

By Nicole Pepe

SOFI TUKKER have just released their feel-good remix of Jon Batiste‘s ‘Worship’, out now.

In a collaboration for the ages, SOFI TUKKER have released a smooth new remix to the incredible singer/songwriter Jon Batiste’s ‘Worship’, from his album ‘World Music Radio‘. The original track denotes a strong message of unity with its message of “we are all the same”, to which SOFI TUKKER intensifies with swirling synths and a grounding kick drum underneath Batiste’s gorgeous vocals. Speaking on the snappy remix, SOFI TUKKER states, “Getting to collaborate with Jon Batiste was so fun and is an honor. The guy is a force of talent. Getting to reimagine this powerful song for the club was so much fun. We actually made a bunch of versions of this one as we wanted to make sure we did our best for Jon! The gospel feel of this is a very cool moment in any DJ set”

Batiste recently made headlines as he performed the original version of the song at the season finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’, where he was joined by the Mzansi Youth Choir for an excellent performance to close out the show. As for SOFI TUKKER, the duo currently has two singles that were released this past year including their track with Kaskade and deadmau5‘s project Kx5 entitled ‘Sacrifice’ and their own release ‘Jacaré’.

Click here to listen to both the original version of ‘Worship’ as well as SOFI TUKKER’s remix.

Image Credit: Vanessa Vlandis / Provided by BT PR