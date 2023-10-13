The end of 2023 will still be as full of new music as the first months of 2024. After the release of ‘Ikarus‘ on Hilomatik, I will release a new collab with Reinier Zonneveld and Motvs on FOA, then at the end of December there will be the new various artist Tektones 13 selected by me which will also contain an exclusive unreleased track of mine. For 2024 I have an album in store called ‘T78 presents Activator‘ in the wake of many hard techno gigs that I will do next year.
