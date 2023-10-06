ADE 2023: Win $7000 in Prizes at Perfect Havoc Demo Drop

By Ricky Iuliucci 86

We Rave You Tech is set to host a Demo drop with Perfect Havoc recordings at this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) on October 19 at the Room Mate Aitana Hotel.

This demo drop allows up-and-coming music producers to showcase their talents and have their demos played to influential A&R representatives from the renowned Perfect Havoc record label. The label is behind hits like Joel Corry, MNEK – Head & Heart (1 Billion Streams), Austin Millz – Ain’t Nobody & many more. They have also released numerous chart-topping house music tunes and is one of the most prominent names in the industry.

In addition to Perfect Havoc, demos will be played for the likes of Eelke Kleijn (DAYS like NIGHTS record label), and SKIO Music. The demo offers a valuable opportunity for unsigned artists. Producers are encouraged to submit their demos ahead of time on the events registration webpage as only limited spots are left.

In addition to the demo drop opportunity, the event will feature exclusive masterclasses by two industry renowned —Icarus, signed to both Anjunadeep and Higher Ground, and KC Lights, signed under the Toolroom label. These masterclasses provide an excellent opportunity to learn new skills from the creative process, which complements the demo drop opportunity well.

In addition to the opportunity of playing demos for top-level A&R professionals, the top 3 demos will be selected to win over $7000 in combined prizes. The winners will walk away with:

$500 Cash Prize [1st Prize]

Soundtoys 5 Bundle

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6

IK Multimedia iRig Solo Gear

Roland Cloud Ultimate

We Rave You Promotion

Reason Studios subscription

$100 SKIO Music credits

Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones

Drumazon by D16 Group

The demo drop with Perfect Havoc is designed to encourage budding talent and uplift the journeys of music producers. It’s a must-attend occasion for anyone with a passion for electronic music production.

grab your spot

Image Credit: Southern Comfort