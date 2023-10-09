Why Music Producers should attend Demo Drops & Masterclasses at ADE

By Hemant Khatri

For aspiring music producers, the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) offers an invaluable opportunity to learn, network, and get your music heard. While the festival draws crowds with its lively showcases and parties, the educational programming like demo drops and masterclasses is a key benefit for producers.

Masterclass

“Attending the masterclasses at ADE has been game-changing for my production skills, being able to get advice directly from the artists I look up to has helped me take my tracks to the next level.” says Rob Wiley, a rising music producer.

This year’s ADE features an extensive lineup of masterclasses hosted by top artists like KC Lights, Icarus, and Animistic Beliefs. These sessions give producers rare access to the exact techniques used by the biggest names in electronic music. Previous masterclasses have covered sound design, arrangement, mixing, music theory, and insights into the life of a professional producer.

Demo Drops

Demo drops also provide invaluable feedback from labels, publishers, and managers seeking new talent. DAYS like NIGHTS, Perfect Havoc, and Filth on Acid are just some of the major imprints hosting demo sessions this year. Even if a label passes on your track, the feedback can provide learning to help polish your next release. Demo drops are a foot-in-the-door opportunity to get your music heard by key industry players.

Beyond the educational impact, attending ADE’s programming allows producers to network and make connections that can propel their careers. The conference attracts the most influential executives, artists, and professionals in electronic music. You never know what doors might open just by being in the room.

For any music producer looking to improve their skills, gain invaluable feedback, and expand their industry network, ADE’s demo drops and masterclasses are an essential part of the experience. The time and money invested will provide long-term rewards as producers continue honing their craft.

Image credit: We Rave You