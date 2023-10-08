Toolroom Star KC Lights to give Masterclass at ADE 2023

By Hemant Khatri 120

Exciting news for attendees of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) this year – British house producer and DJ KC Lights has been announced as one of the artists giving a masterclass at the We Rave You Tech event at Room Mate Aitana hotel on October 19. The masterclass is free to attend and only requires attendees to register on the website.

KC Lights first broke onto the scene in 2015 with his melodic, driving take on house music. His track “Lose It All” gained support from major DJs like Rudimental, MK, and Danny Howard. But it was his follow-up “No No No” that became the definitive Ibiza anthem that year, hitting #3 on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Charts.

Since then, KC Lights has continued to grow his profile with club hits like “Daylight” with Mike Mago on Spinnin’ Records and remixes for artists like Jax Jones, Matoma, and Becky Hill. He’s performed at major festivals and events around the world. Now at ADE 2023, KC Lights will be sharing his insights and expertise with aspiring producers and DJs in an intimate masterclass setting. Attendees can expect to learn about his approach to writing melodic, emotive dance music and the technical aspects of his productions.

The masterclass is part of a packed program of learning opportunities at ADE. Fellow British duo Icarus will also be hosting a masterclass, giving insights into their journey and hit collaborations. Additionally, there will be a demo drop session hosted by labels Perfect Havoc and SKIO Music, as well as a veteran Eelke Kleijn.

The educational program shows the diversity of opportunities at ADE beyond just music showcases. KC Lights’ masterclass is sure to offer invaluable advice and inspiration to the next generation of house music talents. His will surely be one of the hottest tickets at ADE 2023, the masterclass takes place at Room Mate Aitana Hotel on October 19. Timings: 12-4 PM

Register here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Tomorrowland Music