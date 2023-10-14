Mark Knight, Green Velvet and James Hurr release new single on Toolroom Records: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 100

Mark Knight and Green Velvet, have once again united their talents to redefine excellence with their latest single, “The Greatest Thing Alive.”

Two influential figures have once again combined their talents to deliver a track that promises to leave an indelible mark as the club season kicks off. Both Green Velvet and Mark Knight have enjoyed illustrious careers as music producers, with chart-topping hits like “Man With The Red Face” and “Bigger Than Prince.” They have also made their mark as label owners, with Green Velvet heading Relief and Mark Knight steering Toolroom, the label where their new track is housed.

With their combined decades of experience, it’s no surprise that their collaboration is exceptional, with input from Mark Knight’s studio partner, James Hurr. Notably, Green Velvet’s previous work on Toolroom in 2015, “Suga,” a collaboration with Technasia, soared to the number one spot on Beatport and accumulated a remarkable 9 million streams. However, when it comes to producing outstanding music, this trio of artists is unmatched.

“The Greatest Thing Alive” relies on a deliberate beat and bassline that prioritizes groove over tempo, creating a captivating dance floor energy. Drawing inspiration from Muddy Waters’ timeless blues track “Mannish Boy,” Green Velvet’s distinctive vocal work adds an electrifying touch that resonates with audiences in clubs and raves worldwide. Mark Knight expresses his admiration for Green Velvet, saying, “I love working with Curtis (Green Velvet). He is an icon of the scene, and I’ve been a fan since he took us on a tour of Club Bad in 1994.”

Their harmonious collaboration has resulted in a remarkable track that perfectly encapsulates the laid-back, seductive vibe of the music. With the bold title “I Am The Greatest,” this iconic trio has delivered a genuine masterpiece.

“The Greatest Thing Alive” is available now via Toolroom, and as the club season begins, this track promises to make a significant impact on dancefloors worldwide.

Image Credit: Mark Knight (Press) / Provided by namemusic PR