Reworking classics is an occurring trend in the scene nowadays, and Tears For Fears’ 1985 single Everybody Wants To Rule The World is the latest “victim”. Responsible for the 2023 reimagination this time around are Tiësto, NIIKO X SWAE, and GUDFELLA.

Everybody Wants To Rule The World hails as one of the most famous synth-pop tracks of the 1980s. Today’s state of electronic music is characterized by frequent remakes of such tracks. Some electronic music classics, in particular, are being reworked endlessly, as portrayed by a recent 2023 imagination of Alice Deejay’s Better Off Alone by Alan Walker, Dash Berlin, and Vikkstar. Tiësto, NIIKO X SWAE & GUDFELLA made sure to breathe new life into one of the most iconic songs of the 80s and make it ready for speakers worldwide.

As always, the aim of today’s producers when reworking a classic is to maintain its iconic elements, all while updating it using modern production techniques and sounds. Tiësto managed to do just that yet again which is not a surprise given his lengthy career and humongous experience in the studio. Frequent remixes of his lately also go in favor. This version, in particular, came to life after NIIKO X SWAE and GUDFELLA’s bootleg of Everybody Wants To Rule The World went viral on social media, especially TikTok. It caught the eye of Tiësto, who then contacted the boys and put his signature spin on the bootleg, adding emotion and charm to it.

Tiësto was especially excited to work on this reimagination, as he described himself:

“The original track is one of my favorites, so when I heard the new dance take on the song, I knew I wanted to collaborate on it with the other artists for a version that was special for my own live performances. The track goes crazy, live… I’m so happy it’s officially out for the fans!”

The quartet recently played the track together and from the first second you can see that the excitement and jubilance are through the roof. As seen from Tiësto’s comment under one of GUDFELLA’s posts, the group still don’t believe that they got the official clearance. We can expect Rule The World (Everybody) to do some serious damage in one of the upcoming Tiësto, NIIKO X SWAE or GUDFELLA shows. For us at home, our favorite streaming platform will do the trick. You can listen to it down below.

