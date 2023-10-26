Ultra Miami 2024 drops first phase lineup including Calvin Harris, Hardwell, ARTBAT & more

By Ellie Mullins

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Calvin Harris and Excision are on the list of the first names announced for Ultra Miami 2024.

Although we’re still reminiscing over how crazy Ultra 2023 was, we’re already looking towards Ultra Miami 2024 and now the hype is officially underway thanks to the first phase lineup, which has just dropped today. In it, we’re finding plenty of names and exclusives to be excited about, so let’s dive into it.

First of all, this is a lineup of debuts. For the very first time, Peggy Gou is making her global RESISTANCE (Ultra’s techno concept) debut, whereas FISHER and Chris Lake will bring their wildly popular UNDER CONSTRUCTION show concept to the Miami festival stage. Also speaking of debuts, beloved Ukrainian duo ARTBAT will perform for the first time in Ultra’s history and for the bass fans, SVDDEN DEATH, Eptic and Space Laces will combine as Masterhand. Fans have also spotted the return of Calvin Harris, who hasn’t played at Ultra since 2013, and the return of other fan favourites including Excision.

The usual suspects such as Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Afrojack, Hardwell, Tiësto and Oliver Heldens will be back to grace the stages with their presence, and other names including Reinier Zonneveld, Joris Voorn b2b Kölsch, Nina Kraviz and more will no doubt make the underground fans very happy.

There is plenty more still to come, but make sure you grab your tickets here ASAP. Ultra Miami 2024 takes place 22-24 March.

Image credit: Alive Coverage / provided by Ultra PR