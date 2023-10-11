Zedd announces five-day New Year’s Eve 2024 countdown

By Gustavo Cristobal 172

Zedd has recently announced a five-day New Year’s Eve 2024 countdown tour with stops in the United States and Canada .

GRAMMY®-winning artist Zedd has set the stage for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve 2024 celebration like no other. The world-renowned DJ and electronic music producer’s NYE countdown tour will take him to iconic destinations in North America, including Vancouver and Edmonton in Canada, along with Chicago, Las Vegas, and Minneapolis in the United States.

Zedd’s countdown tour will begin on December 27, 2023, at the Contact Winter Music Festival in Vancouver. Known for its breathtaking scenic backdrop and top-tier music lineup, Contact Festival will set the tone for this epic New Year’s journey. The following night, on December 28, 2023, Zedd will make his way to Edmonton, where he will light up the stage at Get Together Festival. Festival-goers can expect a night of pulsating beats and incredible visuals as Zedd takes center stage in the vibrant Canadian city. Continuing the excitement, Zedd will bring his electrifying performance to the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier in Chicago on December 29, 2023. With its grandeur and iconic location, this event promises an electrifying night.

On December 30, 2023, Zedd will venture to the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, to headline Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World. Las Vegas is known for its legendary nightlife, and Zedd’s performance is sure to be a standout event in the city’s New Year’s Eve lineup. He will conclude his epic five-day New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2023, at The Armory in Minneapolis. The Armory, known for its historic charm and cutting-edge technology, will provide the perfect setting for a memorable countdown to 2024.

Recently, Zedd has been on fire, releasing his remix of John Summit and Hayla’s massive hit ‘Where You Are,’ and meticulously working on his highly-anticipated album, which he announced earlier this year. Fans can look forward to a fusion of this remix, his timeless classics, and unreleased tracks as he kicks off the year-end countdown. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this epic celebration in a city near you and get your tickets here. Get ready to dance the night away and ring in 2024 with Zedd!

Image Credit: Rukes.com