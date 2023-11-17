Above & Beyond and Justine Suissa announce ‘Oceanlab: The Anthology’

By Chris Vuoncino 509

Above & Beyond has never been shy about exploring sounds, styles, and experiences outside of their traditional genre and output, a part of their makeup that was revealed over a decade ago. Way back in 2008, with the group still relatively in its infancy, and with only one album under their belt, they stepped outside the group to craft the beautiful melodies and sounds of Oceanlab with help from Justine Suissa.

In the 15 years since Sirens Of The Sea was first released, Above & Beyond have cemented themselves as legends and pioneers of the electronic music scene, but the sole Oceanlab project continues to draw fans in. Layered with the beautiful vocals of Justine Suissa, the album is beautifully melodic and emotional throughout, similar to the energy and emotion of Above & Beyond, but more relaxed and flowing, like the ocean. As the songs continue to inspire legions of fans around the world, its creators are celebrating the release with a brand new vinyl box set full of some incredible items and content.

The new, limited pressing includes the Sirens Of The Sea album on crystal clear vinyl discs, plus four single 12″ discs full of remixes (both new and old), as well as exclusive acoustic demos with vocals from Justine and a 10″ disc with Another Chance, offering both the original and club mix on the press. Beyond that, the set includes a 28-page bound book with exclusive photos and a message from the group as well as sheet music for voice, piano, and guitar for On A Good Day and Miracle.

The box set is set to ship in March of 2024 and can be pre-ordered today at the official Anjuna Store. The group has also revealed that a limited repress of just the Sirens Of The Sea album will be offered sometime in 2024 for fans who don’t want to spend the $185 on the set. Read the message from the group below and revisit Oceanlab’s classic album, Sirens Of The Sea today.

Fifteen years on from our first LP as OceanLab, ‘Sirens of the Sea’, we’re celebrating one of the most beloved chapters in our careers with a limited edition Anthology box set. ‘Sirens of the Sea’ was born out of our own stories, and it’s been a joy to watch it become the soundtrack to your own stories over the last decade and a half. Thank you to everyone who has joined us on this incredible journey so far. Justine, Paavo, Jono & Tony x

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Above & Beyond (Press) / Provided by Management