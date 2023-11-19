Amelie Lens drops her final release of 2023, ‘You and Me’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 394

Amelie Lens drops her last original track before the birth of her baby girl.

Over the last few months, techno royalty Amelie Lens has been sharing her first pregnancy with her fans and the dance music community. As her belly grew, so did the Belgian artist’s characteristic energy, something that was felt not only in her release schedule but also in her electrifying performances. Amelie’s well-deserved break to welcome her baby girl is approaching, but before that, Lens wanted to give her fans one last gift. ‘You and Me‘ is a rhythmic dance cut featuring Amelie’s vocals, now available on the usual platforms via her EXHALE.

After announcing her pregnancy in July, Amelie shone on some of the world’s most important stages such as Tomorrowland, DC-10 and Awakenings. In terms of releases, ‘You and Me’ follows the earlier summer releases ‘Feel It‘ and ‘Radiance‘. The three singles are expected to be released together on vinyl in January next year.

‘You and Me’ is imbued with the essence of Lens. In addition to his incredible vocals, the track has an undulating bassline. The drums are dynamic, relentless and ready for the floor. In this track, Amelie once again sublimely blends the best of techno with a splash of trance, always with an acidic aftertaste. The result is a captivating, hypnotic and irresistible soundscape. An atmosphere that only Amelie Lens can convey so boldly. Euphoria and energy are guaranteed, led by the poetry of words: “In the embrace of infinity, we become one with the pulsating universe. Surrendering to eternity, we transcend into the melody of trance and acid. We reach for the lasers and embrace the lights, entering a state of higher consciousness while floating through the sky”

Congratulations to Amelie Lens and Farrago on the baby girl they are expecting. Listen to ‘You and Me’ below:

Image Credit: Sam Neill