Anyma teams up to find a ‘Higher Power’ with Argy & Magnus: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 354

Anyma and Argy have joined forces to deliver the euphoric new single ‘Higher Power,’ out now via Afterlife/Interscope Records .

In an eagerly awaited union of musical brilliance, Italian producer Anyma, Greek maestro Argy, and Icelandic virtuoso Magnus on vocals have come together to unveil the exhilarating new single ‘Higher Power.’ This collaborative endeavor pledges to transcend audiences to an elevated realm of reality through its innovative soundscapes and captivating beats. A genre-defying odyssey unfolds as ‘Higher Power‘ effortlessly weaves together elements of progressive house, techno, and ambient genres, providing a platform for the distinctive talents of each artist to shine as one.

The journey through ‘Higher Power’ begins with a commanding kick, accompanied by the entrancing vocals of Magnus. The anticipation steadily mounts as additional vocal layers intertwine with Magnus, creating a captivating lyrical flow. Synths subtly emerge, and without warning, a seamless transition occurs, ushering in a velvety riser and a rapid ascent leading to a sonic drop. Upon the beat’s descent, ‘Higher Power’ soars, releasing an irresistible pulsating rhythm. The intensity recedes into a seamless breakdown before ascending once more to greater heights. ‘Higher Power’ showcases the collaborative brilliance of Anyma, Argy, and Magnus, seamlessly merging Anyma’s experimental sound design, Argy’s rhythmic mastery, and Magnus’ talent for crafting emotive vocals. Listeners are in for a sonic adventure, delving into the depths of pure brilliance.

The release of ‘Higher Power’ comes hot on the heels of Anyma’s recent successes such as the release of his debut album ‘Genesys,’ which currently has over 130 million combined streams on Spotify. It’s also the first single the Afterlife co-founder has released since the album release earlier this year. Anyma has been playing the track throughout the year along with new visuals during his solo sets such as the sold-out Afterlife Los Angeles and Afterlife New York shows. Fans can anticipate the continued presence of ‘Higher Power’ in upcoming Anyma shows and Tale Of Us sets. For an immediate auditory experience, check out Anyma, Argy and Magnus’ new single Higher Power’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Anyma (Press) / Provided by Jack Beadle PR